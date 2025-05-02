Partnership powers international online art success for Northampton gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton art gallery is celebrating after reporting record sales and international online success.

The Rose Gallery, based in Kingsthorpe’s Bell of Northampton, has become the UK’s leading independent online art retailer since owner Deborah Davey bought the business 15 years ago.

Deborah, who credits much of the gallery’s success to her investment in all things digital, said: “When I bought the business, we had no idea if people would spend £500 and upwards on a piece of art without seeing it in person – but the answer has been a resounding yes and having a website that enables people to browse and buy has been crucial. Today, our customers come from all over the world and our website and online presence is absolutely vital to the business and to our ongoing success.”

Zinc Digital, a fellow Northamptonshire-based company, is The Rose Gallery’s digital partner. As well as creating the new website the company provides Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) services – helping the gallery raise its international profile and attract customers from around the world.

Rob Bradley, Head of Business Development at Zinc Digital, said: "Working with The Rose Gallery has been an inspiring journey. Deborah’s vision and drive are exceptional, and we’re proud to play a part in supporting that. From SEO and PPC to a new Shopify site and beyond, we’ve seen what’s possible when two local businesses work together strategically, and the growth has been staggering.”

Deborah added: “Our customer service is superb, and our reviews reflect that. We meet customers in our Northamptonshire gallery, but that is just one of the ways we deliver a personal service. We also meet our customers online, and have personalised virtual gallery tours, courtesy of WhatsApp.

“Clients can spend up to £35,000 on pieces of art, although the more affordable pieces which people buy as gifts represent our core business.”

The Rose Gallery has undergone a remarkable digital transformation over the past decade. What started as a small local gallery has quickly evolved into a thriving e-commerce business, with the turnover increasing more than 15-fold.

With year-on-year growth and a loyal customer base, including VIP clients spending £7,500 and upwards, The Rose Gallery is now firmly established as the UK’s top independent online art retailer. The gallery represents world-renowned artists including Mr Brainwash, Doug Hyde, and Christian Hook, and has built a reputation for expert advice, online consultations, and personal service – including WhatsApp and video calls to walk customers around the Northampton based gallery virtually.

The larger of the two gallery spaces, exclusively for De Montfort Fine Art, is packed with pieces from internationally recognised artists and is a space where visiting artists regularly showcase their work and engage with art lovers in person.

The Rose Gallery also has a Gifting Gallery with artwork suitable for every occasion. This provides the perfect space to find gifts and affordable artwork for those starting their first collection.

A digital partner that delivers

After working with a number of agencies, Deborah turned to Zinc Digital for their technical expertise, local presence, and personal approach.

Initially, Zinc Digital focused on enhancing the gallery's existing website, while providing expert support with Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising. The relationship soon evolved, with the team delivering a full site redesign, moving the business onto an upgraded Shopify platform, and taking a strategic, data-led approach to digital marketing.

Zinc's SEO team have implemented keyword strategies based on in-depth research, enriched artist and product pages with optimised content, and tackled technical fixes including metadata and product schema improvements. Heat and click mapping were added to the site to help drive conversions, while ongoing monitoring and content updates ensured continuous improvements.

Deborah added: "What sets Zinc apart is their proactivity and partnership approach. They’re always looking at what’s next, what can be improved, and how they can help us grow. They've even helped us recruit an eCommerce Manager – not something you'd expect from a typical agency. This is a long-term partnership.”

