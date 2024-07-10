Park Home Assist Insurance win another prestigious insurance award
A few months ago they were advised that they had been shortlisted for 3 British Insurance Awards which is such a huge achievement on its own and they were absolutely delighted to have been recognised by the insurance industry once again, following a very similar success at the same event in 2022. The Park Home Assist team headed off to London for the awards ceremony, and to their delight they were announced as winners of the 2024 Customer Experience Award. They were up against some much larger organisations, so to actually win this award is an outstanding achievement, one which they are exceptionally proud of.
The Customer Experience Award is open to any UK-based insurance business and the judges were looking for those who had clearly demonstrated an excellent level of engagement at every point of the customer journey from marketing to sales to customer service and claims. Proof was required on how this impacted the customer experience and how policyholders and prospective policyholders feel towards the brand. They had to demonstrate how they provided the very best experience to their customers throughout the lifecycle of a policy, as well as how they have introduced online processes to make sure that the customer experience was smooth reducing any barriers that might prevent them from obtaining a quote or renewing their insurance. This relates to the availability of their services out of hours, where customers can now renew their policies online and also obtain an insurance quote using their quote and buy online facility.
Reflecting on this achievement, Claire Leech Director at Assist commented, "This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It underscores our commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do. We are immensely proud of this achievement and motivated to continue delivering exceptional service. We will continue to create value for our customers, be a trusted partner in their times of need and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of service excellence.”
