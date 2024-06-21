Park Home Assist Insurance Services are finalists once again!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton based Park Home Assist Insurance Services (part of Assist Insurance Services Ltd) have been shortlisted for 3 prestigious awards at one of the biggest events in the insurance calendar - The British Insurance Awards 2024!

Being shortlisted for three awards at the British Insurance Awards is a significant achievement that highlights exceptional performance, innovation, and dedication within the insurance industry. The British Insurance Awards, often regarded as the pinnacle of excellence within the sector, recognise the best and brightest companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions over the past year.

Celebrating Excellence

Being a finalist in multiple categories showcases a comprehensive demonstration of excellence across various facets of the business. It indicates that they not only meet but exceed industry standards in diverse areas such as customer service and technological innovation and overall impact on the insurance landscape.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Home Assist Insurance Shortlisted for 3 Prestigious Awards

Recognition of Hard Work and Innovation

Personal Lines Broker of the Year Award: The Personal Lines Broker of the Year award is one of the largest awards in the insurance sector designed to recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation within the UK insurance industry. The award is open to all UK-based insurance brokers, appointed representatives and independent intermediaries serving the personal lines and micro-commercial market. Pak Home Assist had to demonstrate how they have responded to the demands and needs of customers with the products that they offer, provide evidence of the service and support they have delivered to customers, along with independent reviews from customers about how they feel about their services, to validate the entry. The Customer Experience Award: This nomination highlights their commitment to providing exceptional service to their clients. It underscores their dedication to understanding and meeting customer needs, offering personalised solutions, and maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction at every point of the buying journey from marketing to sales to customer service. Digital Insurance Innovation of the Year Award: Being shortlisted in this category reflects their investment in cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and offer superior products to their customers. This relates to the availability of their services out of hours, where customers can now renew their policies online and also obtain an insurance quotation using their quote and buy online facility. It is a testament to their forward-thinking approach and ability to adapt in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

A Testament to Team Effort

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This achievement is a collective victory for the entire team. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and expertise of everyone involved and each team member's contribution has been vital in reaching this milestone, and being shortlisted is a validation of their collective effort.

Park Home Assist Insurance Services Logo

Future Prospects and Commitment