Parents rate Northampton nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Parents have rated The Red Brick Day Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 968 early years settings in the East Midlands.

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

The Red Brick Day Nursery

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“We would like to congratulate The Red Brick Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Mandy Coker, manager at The Red Brick Day Nursery, said:

“This reward signifies the recognition, hard work and commitment of our amazing, dedicated staff. We strive to provide the highest quality childcare and early years education for all the children within our setting.

“We are a nursery in the heart of our community with a strong parent/carer partnership, with a warm home from home feel. We open from 7am for our working families. Our values ensure all children are safe, respected and cared for alongside the magic of fun activities around each child’s individual next steps.”