Paradise Computing taking part in charity Ultra Challenge

Alex Hamp, Sales Director at Paradise Computing who is taking part in the Ultra Challenge for the second time, says, “The NSPCC is a fantastic charity that protects and advocates for vulnerable children across the country. We’re really grateful to see so many people showing their support already.” Team Paradise are grateful for any contributions to their charity fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/team/paradisecomputing.

Team Paradise, consisting of Alex, Robert, Rachmann, Gareth and Ashley, has already begun training for this monumental event and is looking forward to completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in March as a warm-up! This 40km hike will give them a taste of what is to come on their 100km trek. Accompanying the gang on their practice walks is Paradise Computing’s resident office dog Luna, who encourages the team with her boundless energy and makes sure they keep up the pace!

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more

Robert, a Sage Support Specialist at Paradise Computing, discovered his passion for hiking last year when he completed the Three Peaks Challenge. Robert climbed Snowden, Scafell Pike, and Ben Nevis in 24 hours to raise money for charity and is now eager to take on another challenge. He says, “Deciding to walk one hundred kilometres is definitely a bit crazy, but I really enjoy the challenge of seeing how far I can push myself and knowing you’re doing it for a good cause definitely motivates you to keep going, despite the blisters!”

The Paradise Ultra Challenge Team: Ash, Gareth, Alex, Robert, Rachmann

The NSPCC’s mission is to protect children from cruelty and neglect and advocate for their welfare and mental health; they believe that ‘every childhood is worth fighting for’. The NSPCC rely on donations to fund their vital services which provide support to children and families across the country. Alex says, “We want to say a massive thank you to everybody who’s already donated. Any contributions, big or small, will go a long way towards helping us reach our fundraising target and supporting the great work of the NSPCC.”