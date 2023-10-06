Panther Logistics team support charity camp for children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kind-hearted Panther Logistics team members showed their ongoing support for the company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity by helping set up its popular camp activities.

The team from Panther Logistics volunteered to help set up one of the charity’s recent camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families.

During the volunteering day Panther teammates took time out from their busy work schedules to show their support for the charity and assisted with a range of different activities.

Vicki Barber, Head of People and Engagement at Panther Logistics, said: “We were delighted that so many of the Panther Logistics team were able to attend the camp to help with the set up. It was fantastic to be involved in so many different activities and have the opportunity to meet the charity team, to see first-hand what a difference these special camps make to the children and their families.”

Christopher Pitts, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Over The Wall, added: “We were delighted to welcome the team from Panther to join us over the summer for an immersive volunteering day helping us to get set up for one of our camps.

“This was a new style of volunteer days for us this summer as we were able to welcome groups to volunteer while we had children on-site which I think it gave a completely new view for the team on how their fundraising and support makes a difference to seriously ill children’s lives. Thanks again for all of their support and as always, looking forward to the next time we get to bring the team from Panther on site to work with us.”

Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.