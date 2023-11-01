Panther Logistics stage Halloween fangtastic fundraiser for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Panther Logistics team mates had a scream at the company’s Halloween themed fundraiser to help raise hundreds of pounds for Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

Members of the Panther team in Northampton and from depots across the company’s extensive UK network, took part in a range of Halloween activities, which were a howling success.

Witches, pumpkins and ghouls were part of the ghostly goings on staged at Panther’s devilishly decorated depot in Northampton to help raise money for Over The Wall.

The charity provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK. Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

The spookily successful fundraiser included a pumpkin carving competition, terrifyingly terrifc tombola and team members wearing frighteningly fantastic fancydress. Local businesses, company contacts and suppliers donated an array of prizes for the charity raffle, which was one of the highlights of the Halloween Fun Day.

Panther Logistics Finance Manager Georgina Stubbs, who helped organise the Halloween event, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to our Halloween fundraiser this year which included the Customer Service team’s terrific pumpkin carving competiton.

“We had some amazing prizes donated for our popular raffle including everything from Silent Night bed vouchers, a retro fridge freezer to Virgin Experience Days and dance lessons. Everyone was so excited about the raffle and we raised hundreds of pounds from ticket sales alone.

“I’m so delighted and really pleased with the support shown by everybody who has been behind this initiative. Everyone, from all departments, has done so much to help raise as much money as possible. We are thrilled we have been able to raise over £2,000 and thank everyone for their support.”

Christopher Pitts, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Over The Wall, added: “We’re thrilled to see the Panther team again planned their spook-tacular activities to support Over The Wall after their success in 2022. The team at Panther are brilliant at combining team-building and recognition activities with their corporate goals for support for us as a charity and we’re always so grateful for their support.”