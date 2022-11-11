Panther Logistics captures two awards among fierce competition at the 2022 East Midlands Business Masters Awards

Northampton based Panther Logistics is celebrating after scooping a double win at this year’s East Midlands Business Masters Awards.Making its debut entry, the market leading two-person delivery specialist won both the Fast Growth Business and Large Business (251+ Employees) categories in which they beat off strong competition.The awards ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham with over 300 people from a variety of different industries all in attendance for this prestigious event.With the level of talent exhibited on the night Panther Logistics are extremely excited by both these award wins and this event clearly highlights the strength and depth of businesses within the East Midlands region.These two award successes continue a string of massive accomplishments in 2022 including multiple major awards and business wins taking the brand from strength to strength in 2022.Gary McKelvey, Managing Director at Panther Logistics commented: “We are extremely excited to be adding these awards to our trophy cabinet. It justifies the high level of work completed by the Panther Logistics team at all levels of the business.“It is important for us as a company to celebrate these great wins along with our team to ensure they all know their hard work is being appreciated not only within the business but from the industry and customers’ perspectives as well. A job well done by all involved.”The 2022 East Midlands Business Masters awards celebrate the excellent businesses in the east Midlands giving recognition to those working hardest to further their industry. The event brings together business leaders and executives from across the East Midlands, to celebrate business triumphs and successes.Panther operates nationally with nine depots across the UK, Panther Logistics and has been at the forefront of two-person, premium, white glove delivery since first stepping into the arena in 2011 with the launch of a next-day service offering.Its continued innovation and unrivalled service has enabled Panther to enjoy a tremendous year of growth and profitability in 2021 with further growth of 35% forecasted in 2022.Panther’s exponential growth is underpinned by its substantial investment in every aspect of the business over the past 12 months, ensuring it continues to meet customer demand and provide the exemplary level of service for which it is renowned.Providing customers with storage and fulfilment services to accommodate the increasing trend of customers wishing to reduce their stockholding, Panther now offers a complete end to end solution – a move resulting in a significant number of business wins.