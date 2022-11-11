Paint perfection on display as car megastore apprentice shows off artistic talents

Making his mark at Croyland Car Megastore is Matt Smith who takes pole position with his artistic talents.

The talented teenager is a body shop apprentice at Croyland, specialising in paint and bodywork.

Since joining the business in 2019 Matt has demonstrated his creative capabilities, which has resulted in his vibrantly decorated car bonnet being displayed in the showroom.

Matt Smith with his paintwork piece on display at the Cropland showroom.

The fantastic flawless paintwork showcases Matt’s artistic abilities allowing him to further add to his skillset as an apprentice at Croyland.

Motorsport mad Matt, who studied preparation and paintwork at Northampton College as part of his apprenticeship, is delighted to see his hours of creative artwork on display at the Croyland showroom.