OYNK doubles up as finalist at SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025

There’s something special brewing in Northamptonshire’s creative scene. OYNK, the bold design agency with a quirky name and a big heart, has been shortlisted for not one, but two top honours at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency is in the running for both Best New Business and the highly sought-after Sustainability Award, a double nod that speaks volumes about its mission and impact.

Founded by Ashley John in August 2024, OYNK is not your average design agency. With a passion for building sustainable brands and a strong commitment to opening doors for Autistic business owners in the design world, Ashley’s approach blends creativity with purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being named a finalist in two categories is an incredible honour,” said Ashley. “OYNK was built on the belief that sustainable design and inclusivity can go hand in hand. This recognition reflects not only the work we do in creating environmentally responsible digital experiences but also our mission to pave the way for underrepresented voices in the creative industry.”

Ash and Sunny Singh from the Chamber of Commerce feeding a pig tea

It’s not just talk either. One shining example of OYNK’s sustainability-first mindset is the recent redesign of a recent clients website. The results? A projected saving of more than 1kg of CO2 emissions every single year, simply by rethinking and rebuilding their digital presence. For a world where every gram of carbon counts, that’s a result worth shouting about.

The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards celebrate the best small and medium-sized enterprises across the county, showcasing those who lead the way in innovation, growth and community impact. OYNK’s place on the shortlist for the Sustainability Award highlights the agency’s green credentials, from eco-friendly hosting solutions to website carbon reduction strategies and sustainable branding techniques.

Meanwhile, its selection as a finalist for Best New Business is a clear nod to the agency’s impressive growth and forward-thinking services. With its mission to “build sustainable brands today, for tomorrow,” OYNK is proving that smart, eco conscious design can be both beautiful and better for the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eyes will be on Cinch Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens on Thursday, 1st May 2025, when Northamptonshire’s brightest and best gather to celebrate the region’s business stars. Whether OYNK walks away with one award, both, or simply the well-deserved recognition, it’s clear this is a local business with a big future.

Ashley John at OYNK

About OYNK

OYNK is a Northamptonshire-based design agency focused on building greener brands through sustainable web design, eco friendly hosting solutions, and impactful branding strategies. Founded by Ashley John, OYNK also champions inclusivity by supporting Autistic business owners in the design industry. With over 18 years of high-level design experience, Ashley leads OYNK with the belief that creativity, sustainability, and inclusivity can reshape the future of business. OYNK are also a proud Silver Partner of the Northamptonshire Chamber.