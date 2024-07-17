Owners with ‘heavy heart’ announce closure of Northamptonshire village deli

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After five ‘wonderful’ years a village delicatessen in Northamptonshire has announced it is closing for good.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Hamm Tun Fine Foods, in Long Buckby’s High Street, have decided to focus their efforts once again on cheese making, meaning that the much-loved deli will be closing in the village.

Posting on social media, Gary, Rona, Jean, Chris, Jan and Jenna said: “Dear friends and customers of Hamm Tun Delicatessen,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our deli. After five wonderful years, we have decided to focus on cheese making once again. We will remain open on Saturdays for a short period of time to sell off remaining stock, with our last weekday trading day being Friday 27th July.

Hamm Tun Fine Foods is sadly closing in Long Buckby

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our staff and customers, past and present, for their unwavering support. If you or someone you know is interested in taking over the deli as a going concern, please don't hesitate to contact us.

“Thank you all for being a part of our journey. We will miss you dearly.”

In October 2021 Hamm Tun announced it was opening a second deli incorporating elements of a farm shop, coffee lounge and cafe at premises within Whittlebury Park. After the deli in Long Buckby thrived during lockdown, the business owners were keen to extend and had been looking for the ideal location for around six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However just ten months after the Whittlebury opening, Hamm Tun announced the closure ‘great sadness’ due to a ‘challenging economy’ in Sepember 2022.

The Long Buckby branch of Hamm Tun remained open alongside owner Gary Bradshaw’s cheesemaking business Cobblers Nibble.

However tragedy struck in December 2022 when an electrial fire broke out in the workshop where Cobblers Nibble is made.

Gary told the Chron at the time that £24,000 worth of cheese has been ruined less than a week before Christmas, leaving him “devastated”.As it takes around six weeks for cheese to age, Cobblers Nibble was not able to properly sell again until March 2023 and later that year Gary won silver awards for both his Northamptonshire Blue and Shoetown Blue cheeses at the Weetabix Food and Drink Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good that people recognise the hard work you put in,” said Gary in August 2023. “It was a tough time and I didn’t know if I was going to start up again. The fire was a huge setback.”

Following the announcement of Hamm Tun Fine Foods in Long Buckby, customers took to Facebook to express their sadness.

One customer said: “That's such incredibly sad news for the village but huge good luck for whatever the future holds!”

Another said: “This is so sad the village will really miss your fabulous cheese, scotch eggs, sausage rolls.... everything. Wishing you Gary and all your fabulous staff all the very best for your future ventures.”

Hamm Tun will open on Saturdays heading into August to sell off any remaining stock. Keep an eye on its Facebook page for the latest by searching for Hamm Tun Fine Foods.