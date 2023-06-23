A Northampton yoga studio has been named the best in the county for the third year in a row, leaving the owners “very happy”.

Soo Yoga, in Sol Central, was set up by former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff and rugby star Ben Cohen in 2019.

Each year since then they have scooped the top spot in the ‘Best Yoga/Pilates Studio in Northants’ category at the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Soo Yoga celebrated four years of being open to the public this month.

The pair were particularly pleased as these prestigious annual awards are a nod to each business’ value among the community, as they are voted for by the public.

Having just celebrated the studio’s fourth anniversary, Kristina was pleased to secure the latest accolade to add to the growing collection.

Taking to social media to celebrate four years of the successful yoga studio, Kristina said: “What an amazing four years it’s been.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued loyalty and support – we honestly couldn’t do it without you.”

This year, the studio has undergone exciting developments and Kristina’s ambitious plans have been put into action after lots of hard work.

The former Strictly star is proud to offer training courses for people to turn their “passion to profession” – just like she did.

A couple of months ago, Kristina shared that her affordable and high quality teacher training course in yoga is now available under Soo Yoga’s wellness academy.

“It’s a really exciting time,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “Offering teacher training gives people the same opportunities as me, which led to me qualifying as a yoga teacher and opening my studios.

“Seven years on and hundreds of hours of teaching later, I’m able to help local people become qualified yoga teachers – which you don’t tend to find outside of big cities like London.”

Kristina’s more than two decades of experience has allowed her to get to this point, and she wants to continue being a part of other people’s yoga journeys.

“We’ve always wanted to be a wellness centre for everyone, no matter your age or ability. We’re inclusive of all,” she said.