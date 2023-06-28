The owners of a Northampton tapas bar have been “rushed off their feet” after the venue reopened with a new name and underwent renovations.

Tipsy Tapas, formerly known as Tres Angelos Tapas Bar, now offers an elevated cocktail and food experience in Kingsley Park Terrace.

The venue was first opened around five years ago by Alexander Zerellari, and his cousin Georgios Lekasis and partner Paulina Szramek joined him on his business venture.

The trio made the decision to change the name and undergo renovations to the inside of the restaurant, as nothing had been done to improve the tapas bar in the half a decade it has been open.

The venue reopened as Tipsy Tapas on June 16 and customers have “loved it” so far.

Paulina said: “It was important to us to find out the opinions of our regular customers, as we value their thoughts on the big change. They love it.”

With Georgios’ knowledge of cocktails, this is something he thought he could bring to the business and it now forms an important part of what they offer.

The tapas bar has been located in Kingsley Park Terrace for the past five years.

“We combine good food and cocktails in one place,” he said.

The interior of their premises in Kingsley Park Terrace has “completely changed” – from the decorations and furniture, to everything being stripped back and repainted.

The trio chose not to host a launch event as they already had bookings made prior to the rebrand.

As what they offer now is an elevated version of their previous concept, they decided to push on as normal.

Cocktails are now an important aspect of what is offered at the venue.

Last Saturday (June 24), Tipsy Tapas was fully booked for four hours straight during their peak hours of 7pm until 11pm.

Talking about the popularity of the venue following the rebrand, Paulina said: “It’s been amazing and we’ve been rushed off our feet.

“It’s the best feeling knowing we’ve made the changes happen and we hope the custom will continue.”

The main focus for the Tipsy Tapas team at present is to find their feet and continue welcoming new and existing customers through the door.

However, down the line, they would love to introduce live music, themed evenings and karaoke – so watch this space.