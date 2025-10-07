Owner stands by ‘sad’ decision to close antiques emporium after 14 years and start new venture

A business owner stands by the “sad” decision to close his former antiques emporium of 14 years and set up a new venture in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Bakehouse Antique Centre, in Abington Avenue, closed at the end of February after almost a decade-and-a-half since it was founded by Steve and Kim Culverhouse.

This began as a hobby for Steve and after the former antiques shop in the building went bankrupt, it was a golden opportunity to go for it and start something new in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Bakehouse Antique Centre was open seven days a week and it was always the plan to move on in March 2025.

As Steve could not let his love of quality Victorian and Edwardian furniture go, he launched Oak Wood Antiques in Oakwood Road in April this year – around a month on from the closure of The Old Bakehouse Antique Centre.

Though Steve and Kim attempted to find someone to take over on a five-year lease, it proved a better deal for the landlord to sell the building on – especially as everyone was nervous about committing to half-a-decade.

“Retail is hard,” Steve previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “People can buy things cheaper online and get it delivered the next day.

“We survived because we were a community hub and made so many friends. We had 70 traders here and we were a family business. It was one really nice journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Steve could not let his love of quality Victorian and Edwardian furniture go, he launched Oak Wood Antiques in Oakwood Road in April this year – around a month on from the closure of The Old Bakehouse Antique Centre.

Oak Wood Antiques is open on three weekdays and a Saturday morning. You can pay Steve a visit in Oakwood Road from 10am until 4.30pm from Wednesday to Friday, and 9am until 12pm on Saturdays.

“The younger generation are buying into Victorian and Edwardian furniture,” said Steve. “They can see flat packs just collapse and they can buy quality furniture for less than modern.

“Quality furniture is back. Items may have been passed through three generations and continue for three more. Everything goes full circle and people are up for a bargain.”

Steve now operates by appointment, but invites people to pop in for a chat as building a community remains of utmost importance to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to know what’s going on in the area, and get yourself out there as much as your shop,” said Steve. “The world has changed but there are a lot of people who want to speak to someone when making a purchase.

Steve now operates by appointment, but invites people to pop in for a chat as building a community remains of utmost importance to him.

“People want to see, touch and measure furniture to make sure it’s a good fit and that’s why one-to-ones are strong.”

Steve knows the key to running a business selling Victorian and Edwardian furniture is patience, as all pieces steadily make their way out the door if he is willing to keep hold of them.

“The community says how lovely it is to see us open,” said Steve. “We’re near a busy street and location is very important. There are big houses in this area and people are done with painting furniture – now they want walnut and mahogany.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve reminisced on the fact there were 27 secondhand shops in Northampton when he first opened The Old Bakehouse Antique Centre in 2011.

He said: “We all made a good living and we need to remember where we came from. We used to buy cheap and sell cheap, and everyone needs a helping hand now.

“We used to sell chest of drawers for £700 or £800, now it’s £100 to £150. None of us have got any money but we want these things. Quality doesn’t have to be expensive. The younger generation is picking up on that now and want one quality piece they can pass down.”

Steve is pleased that he can balance Oak Wood Antiques with family life, as he described his former working pattern as too demanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oak Wood Antiques is open on three weekdays and a Saturday morning. You can pay Steve a visit in Oakwood Road from 10am until 4.30pm from Wednesday to Friday, and 9am until 12pm on Saturdays.

For more information, visit Oak Wood Antiques’ Facebook page here.