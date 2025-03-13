Owner ‘sad’ to say goodbye to antiques emporium after 14 years which marks ‘end of an era’ for traders

A business owner is “sad” to say goodbye to his antiques emporium after 14 years, which he has described as the “end of an era” for his traders.

The Old Bakehouse Antique Centre, in Abington Avenue, closed on the final day of February after almost a decade-and-a-half since it was founded by Steve and Kim Culverhouse.

This began as a hobby for Steve and after the former antique shop in the building went bankrupt, it was a “golden opportunity” to go for it and start something new.

The shop was open seven days a week and Steve retired last year as it became too much. It was always the plan to move on in March 2025 and the pair attempted to sell the business.

“In the current climate, everyone was nervous to take something on,” said Steve. “You’ve got to love it to do it seven days a week.”

Though Steve and Kim attempted to find someone to take over on a five-year lease, it proved a better deal for the landlord to sell the building on – especially as everyone was nervous about committing to half a decade.

“Retail is hard and small retail is struggling,” said Steve. “People can buy things cheaper online and get it delivered the next day. We survived because we were a community hub and made so many friends.

“We had 70 traders here and we were a family business. It was one really nice journey.”

When asked his proudest achievement during the 14 years open, Steve reminisced fondly over their nine visits from Antiques Road Trip – especially when he met the late Benjamin Zephaniah.

Supporting local charities has been of utmost importance to the team, particularly the annual Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival supporting people with a range of disabilities and additional needs.

Steve is pleased that The Old Bakehouse remained one of the emporiums to charge the least amount of rent and commission, which saw many traders stick by them through thick and thin.

“Five of the traders are moving on to better things,” said Steve. “But it is the end of an era for some of them. They stayed for the community spirit and the fun of it.

“I’m 67 and happy to be leaving, but sad in other ways. This was a big stepping stone to things I’d always wanted to do.”

Moving forward, Steve will be operating three days a week from a small unit in Oakwood Road, selling furniture under Oakwood Antiques. He cannot let his love of quality Victorian and Edwardian furniture go just yet.