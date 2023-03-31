Owner reveals opening date for brand new fish and chip bar at former iconic cafe in Northampton

An opening date for a brand new fish and chip bar at a former iconic diner in Northampton been revealed.

After nearly five months of refurbishment works, Billy’s is set to open at the former Super Sausage cafe in St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton.

The owner, who just likes to be known as Billy, says he has spent a lot of money getting the place open for the community to enjoy.

Billy's fish and chip shop bar has opened at the former Super Sausage cafe in Far Cotton

Asked how he is feeling, Billy said: “Excited. Scared. And happy as well. Very happy.

"I’ve heard people are looking forward to us opening. We’ve had people walking past here everyday asking when we’re opening.

"Hopefully next Tuesday (April 4) at 11am this place will open its doors to customers.

"We can’t wait to serve our customers. I’m sure they are going to be impressed and happy with our food and service.”

The site will serve fresh fish delivered from Grimsby every day as well as other fish and chip bar classics, according to Billy.

Asked about his vision for his venture, Billy said he believes it is a “big opportunity” for business.

He said: “We saw this place and we wanted it. I think it was meant to be. The location. The building itself has got history. It’s an old building. It’s a big opportunity for business.

"It’s good to see an old place keep going, because most places now they are closing down, becoming flats etc.

"I always wanted a type of dine-in fish and chips traditional British food place. Somewhere where you can come here with your friends, enjoy a bit of tv/music, sit down have a chat and enjoy your meal.

"Summer is coming. This place outside in the summer is beautiful. We’ll get some seating outside. Very nice.

"Hopefully I will see you in a couple of years time because I won the best fish and chip shop in town.”

The site was in need of modernisaton, Billy says, which is exactly what it has got.

He said: "We’ve refurbished everything. You name it, we’ve done it. The only thing we haven’t touched is the floor and the lights.

"We kept the floor and lights because of the history. Our plasterer said these lights are unique, apparently they are Tiffany lights so we kept them.

"We’ve spent a lot of money. Hopefully we will give something to the community. Hopefully it will be good for all of us.”

The owner added that naming a business “is worse than naming your child”.

He said: “I’m serious. You name your child something you like and you get attached to it, but it only affects you. You have to name a business for everyone to love and remember that name, so it’s much more difficult. We had many names but we went with Billy’s because it’s catchy, easy to remember.”

Billy ended by saying a word of thanks to all who have helped open the site.

