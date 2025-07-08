Owner reflects on ‘homely and cosy’ cafe’s first two years open following rebrand in Northampton

A business owner has reflected on her “homely and cosy” cafe’s first two years open following its rebrand in Northampton.

The Courtyard Cafe, in Kent Road, formerly existed as part of St Crispin Retail Village as the Tick Tock Cafe Bar.

Offering freshly ground coffee, homemade cakes and biscuits, and both breakfast and lunch options, the venue reopened to customers after a four-day makeover in July 2023.

Partners Sarah Smith and Josh Wilks took over the business a few months earlier and embarked on a journey doing something they had never done before.

The hope was to give it a “homely and cosy feel” and to create a welcoming and accessible spot for food and drink that does not break the bank.

A year-and-a-half on from last speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Sarah said: “Business has been really good and we’re finalists in the Northants Life Awards.

“We’ve built on what we started, done quite a lot of events and got to know many of our customers really well. It’s been brilliant.”

Sarah spoke of the need to be “resilient” as a business owner at the moment, as she acknowledges it is tough for customers to decide where to spend their money.

As they offer food and drink that does not cost the earth, Sarah believes this is why they have maintained success.

“We always wanted that cosy home feel,” said Sarah. “Someone told us today that it feels like they’re having a coffee in their living room.

“A lot of people come in on their own and as our counter is so close to the customers, we chat away. That’s the best bit and how we know people so well.”

When asked what she believes sets The Courtyard Cafe apart from other venues, Sarah said: “We just want it to be a place where everyone is welcomed. In some places, people walk in and no one acknowledges their existence.

“We know people’s names, their dogs’ names and what’s going on in their lives. That’s the biggest difference. We do good coffee, good food and we genuinely care.”

Following the closure of the cafe at Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road, The Courtyard Cafe has gained customers who used to visit there and have now migrated over. There is one couple in particular who visit everyday and recently gave the venue a kind shout out on social media.

Looking to the future of The Courtyard Cafe, Sarah hopes to expand to food delivery apps to target those working in the week who may want something hearty over alternative fast food options.

To find out more about The Courtyard Cafe, visit their Facebook page here.