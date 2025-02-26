Owner of successful bakery business, 20, has sights set on opening her own cafe in Northampton

The owner of a successful bakery business, aged 20, has her sights set on opening her own cafe in the near future in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Haden believes her vegan and gluten-free bakery business has assisted her eating disorder recovery, having spent seven years in and out of hospital with anorexia nervosa.

Having been diagnosed with the eating disorder at 11 years old and being sectioned in six different hospitals across the seven years to follow, her rehabilitation and recovery began when she was 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Amelia lives independently and runs The Last Bite Bakery from her home in the town centre. Not only does she stock her bakes in a variety of locations across the county, but she is commissioned for custom orders too.

It was in January 2024 when The Last Bite Bakery really took off for business owner Amelia Haden.

Amelia described how her life has done a “full 180” and that she makes a living by creating treats that are enjoyed by hundreds across the town and beyond. It was in January 2024 when the business really took off.

The founder says she is “really happy” with the progress made since she last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in May 2024 – as she now stocks more venues and has expanded her online presence with a website.

“2024 was extremely overwhelming and exciting,” said Amelia, who admits she did not realise the venture would take off as much as it has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What appeals to her customers most is the fact her bakes are both gluten-free and vegan, which is a rare combination for traditional shops.

Amelia believes her vegan and gluten-free bakery business has assisted her eating disorder recovery, having spent seven years in and out of hospital with anorexia nervosa.

Amelia described the “overwhelming” media opportunities which have come as a result of her business success and said: “I never thought anything like that would happen to me.”

As well as being commissioned to create wedding cakes, Amelia has had an influx of businesses reach out about their work events. The founder believes workplaces now want to cater to everyone’s needs.

The sense of community is Amelia’s favourite thing about being a business owner in Northampton, and it is through Facebook groups that she has been able to reach those who enjoy her bakes the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as drawing closer to opening her own cafe, Amelia wants to use 2025 to grow the platforms she advertises her products on and her number of stockists across the town and beyond.

For more information on The Last Bite Bakery, visit the business’ Instagram page here.