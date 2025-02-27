Owner of quirky gift shops ‘really sad’ to close first location after two years – but second store will remain open

The owner of two quirky gift shops is “really sad” to be closing her first location after more than two years, but her second and more popular store will remain open.

Lindsey Scott-Walker established Feather Robins Gifts in St Crispin Retail Village in September 2022, in the hope of becoming a one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs.

The business owner was unable to return to her previous job following an injury and after her mother sadly passed away in January 2022, Lindsey was in a position where she did not need to go back to conventional work.

She planned to set up an online gift shop in April 2022, but fell in love with the premises in Kent Road, St Crispin Retail Village.

A year and eight months on from launching Feather Robins, Lindsey opened a second store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre in May 2024 – in the hope of increasing footfall at both sites.

However, the business owner has now made the sad decision to close her shop in St Crispin Retail Village. It is now only open on Saturdays until it shuts its doors for the final time on March 29.

Lindsey says the decision boils down to a massive increase in costs, particularly energy which has “gone through the roof”, and a decrease in footfall.

“Year on year we’ve seen a huge decline of 60 percent,” Lindsey told the Chronicle & Echo. “A day’s takings isn’t even covering one person’s wage.”

The business owner admitted she has been considering the closure for the past six months, and the 2024 Autumn Budget last October was one of the final straws.

It is the rise in National Insurance for employers and minimum wage, as well as the fact that Feather Robins were going to see an increase in business rates, which no longer made the premises feasible.

When asked how it feels to be closing the original shop which started her journey with Feather Robins Gifts, Lindsey said: “It’s really sad and a horrible feeling, but I know it’s got to be done for the best.”

She is “absolutely” still pleased she took the leap to start the business as the Duston store has given her “great learnings” and some customers have become friends.

Lindsey believes opening in Weston Favell Shopping Centre was “the right move” and she confidently said they serve at least 25 customers every day – whereas they were lucky to see two in Duston.

The founder is not feeling optimistic about the future of Northampton’s business community and anticipates we may see more closures throughout 2025, as many are already reporting worse trading conditions.

“With a rise in wages and National Insurance, you either have to let staff go or up your prices – or both,” said Lindsey.

She is proud of the customer service her independent business continues to provide, including complimentary gift wrapping. Lindsey is confident that shoppers do not receive the same “personal shopping touch” online.

Looking to the future of Feather Robins Gifts, Lindsey concluded: “I hope the remaining store goes from strength to strength. We have lovely regulars in Weston Favell and the footfall is back up to pre-pandemic levels, which is really good.”

For more information, visit Feather Robins Gifts’ Facebook page here.