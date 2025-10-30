Owner of popular horsebox cafe proud to take the leap to run her two small businesses full-time

The owner of a popular horsebox cafe in Northampton is proud to have taken the leap to leave her former job and run her two small businesses full-time.

Jordan Zammit set up The Paddock Pantry while on maternity leave from the emergency services and opened to the public in July 2022.

She took the plunge after deciding she wanted to own a business and contribute to the Northampton community in a positive way.

The six months leading up to the opening were spent transforming the horsebox from its former use as a prosecco bar, enabling Jordan to sell food and drink.

The Paddock Pantry began by attending a number of events across the county, before finding its permanent home at Harlestone Firs in November 2022.

The owner is proud that The Paddock Pantry has continued to donate to charities, create jobs and support other small companies – whether that be purchasing baked goods to sell, the boards outside the horsebox, and special decorations for the seating area.

It is the autumn season, particularly from August to November, that is busiest for the business and this is when they see a peak in hot drink sales.

“It’s so exciting that the business has lasted three years and done so well,” Jordan told the Chronicle & Echo. “Especially with what’s going on in the economy and small businesses closing. The community is so supportive and come rain or shine, people visit us.”

2025 has been a big year for Jordan as she gave birth to her second child and set up her second business Tots & Dots Play Cafe – all while keeping up her original job in London until recently.

“It’s been hard for me to balance it all and I’ve relied on my team to keep the show running,” said Jordan. “It is hard for working mums but we’ve had another good year because of my team. That’s kept us in business.”

Tots & Dots Play Cafe opened on Stony Stratford’s High Street in August 2025, as it was Jordan’s dream to open a cosy indoor cafe.

Jordan knew it was the ideal time to set up the second business during her second maternity leave and fill the gap in the market – which she had noticed as a resident on the border of Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

“During the first two months of maternity leave, I was walking non-stop to chain coffee shops and there was nothing for kids to do,” said Jordan. “It makes you self conscious. To enjoy a hot coffee when you’re tired and know your child is entertained is such a privilege.”

This gap has now been successfully filled in Stony Stratford by Tots & Dots, and Jordan praised both her businesses as “fun, calm and lovely places to work”.

There were three months of hard work between getting the keys to the premises and opening to the public, and Jordan was enthused by the response she received to her business plan from her landlord.

Having looked at a variety of areas for somewhere busy and family-oriented, Jordan landed on Stony Stratford as she knew she could cater for the community – especially at the heart of the market town on the high street.

“I’m really lucky I had the experience of running a catering business,” said Jordan. “It really helped me as I always wanted a cafe. We’re weather-dependent at the Firs and I wanted somewhere cosy. They’re like sisters and both are at the heart of their communities.”

Having taken the leap to leave her emergency services role in the capital, Jordan continued: “It has been excitingly scary. Working for myself is the dream – I don’t have to ask for annual leave and I can be there for my children.

“I didn’t have to worry about what the businesses made when I was employed and everything went straight back into the businesses. Now that security is gone and I have to make them work and thrive to pay their own bills and my household bills, but so far so good.”

To keep up to date with The Paddock Pantry, check out the business’ Facebook page here.