Owner of popular horsebox cafe ‘immensely proud’ to celebrate two successful years at Harlestone Firs

The owner of a popular horsebox cafe is “immensely proud” to celebrate two successful years at Harlestone Firs, having made the move five months on from opening in Northampton.

Jordan Zammit set up The Paddock Pantry while on maternity leave from her job in the emergency services, and opened to the public in July 2022.

She took the plunge after deciding she wanted to own a business and contribute to the Northampton community in a positive way.

The six months leading up to the opening were spent transforming the horsebox from its former use as a prosecco bar, enabling Jordan to sell food and drink.

The Paddock Pantry began by attending a number of events across the county, before finding its permanent home at Harlestone Firs in November 2022.

Jordan took to social media to mark the milestone and said: “I am immensely proud of my team. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes each week in order to open. It really is not a case of turning on a coffee machine.”

The business owner is proud that The Paddock Pantry has continued to donate to charities, create jobs and support other small businesses – whether that be purchasing baked goods to sell, the boards outside the horsebox, and special decorations for the seating area.

It is the autumn and winter months, particularly from August to November, that are busiest for the business and this is when they see a peak in hot drink sales.

Word continues to spread about The Paddock Pantry through social media and recommendations, and Jordan has appreciated the supportiveness of the town’s small business community over the past two years.

To keep up to date with The Paddock Pantry, check out the business’ Facebook page here.