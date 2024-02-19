Owner of Northampton hair salon proud and ‘grateful’ to celebrate 20 years open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton hair salon is proud to have celebrated 20 years open and the owner recognises just how much has changed over the past two decades.

Octopus Hair Salon, in St James’ Road, reached the milestone on February 4 – but is dedicating the whole year to mark the occasion and do some fundraising for an important cause.

Dana Toulson, the founder and owner of Octopus, set up the business from a small room in a gym in Dallington before moving to the current location 13 years ago.

The Octopus Hair Salon team. Photo: CS Photo Studio.

When asked why then was the right time to open the salon, Dana said: “It was an opportunity and I didn’t have any responsibilities back then.

“You realise how much has changed since 20 years ago – not just with hair, but business and how the town has changed. It’s what we have coped and survived through. I want the team and our clients to know how grateful I am.”

Dana has built a team of six stylists and three salon associates, who all ensure the customer service is the best it can be.

Talking about what she believes customers like most about the salon, and what has kept them coming back over the past two decades, Dana said: “Our team has values. We’re honest, trustworthy and loyal, and our clients know that about us. We’re reliable, true and real. There’s no hidden faces.”

Dana’s proudest achievement is the business surviving the turbulent recent decades, but also watching how her team members have developed and grown since they joined Octopus.

“Everyday we get to make somebody feel special,” she added. “Constantly making people feel good is so rewarding.”

As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, the Octopus team is raising money for Dementia UK throughout 2024.

It is a charity close to their hearts as Dana’s father has had Alzheimer’s for the past 10 years and he now lives in a home at the age of 90.

The mother of another of the salon stylists has also been diagnosed recently, and sadly at a younger age.

It was a no-brainer for them to raise funds and awareness for the cause, particularly to let others know where they can go to access support.

The salon is hosting a ‘time for you’ package on March 7, aimed at anyone who may be a carer and wants the chance to be pampered. Tickets are £25 per person and all money will be donated to Dementia UK.

They have also built up a number of raffle prizes and are selling tickets, which has kickstarted the mini fundraisers that will continue throughout the year.