The owner of a yet-to-open rare plant shop in Northampton has revealed the opening date for his new venture.

Tony Le-Britton will be opening his new shop, 'Not Another Jungle', in George Row, Northampton in mid-April.

The site was formerly office space but after months of renovation, Tony has transformed it into a beautiful space full of greenery and life where people can enjoy spending time in, buying and learning about rare plants.

The 32-year-old said: "I wasn't planning on opening a shop. I wanted to do something but this was not in my plan. I walked past the shop and I just visualised what it would look like and I wanted to open it. It was very random.

"I love the shop and it's a beautiful street. It has had a big renovation. It was office space before and had no character but I've ripped it all out and, hopefully, made it beautiful for people to enjoy spending time in.

"It's going to have plants for absolutely everyone, whether you are a beginner or if you want to come buy really rare plants.

"I'm trying to create a community of people who love plants, whether they are really experienced or if they have no experience. A big part of the shop is learning how to look after your plant properly.

"I think if you can make anything work if you create something special."

Tony's driving vision for the shop is to teach people how to buy the correct plant for their needs and how to look after it properly.

He said: "There's a big movement at the moment around plants and how damaging they are to the environment. They are not eco-friendly at all because people are buying plants, it dies, and then they buy another one to replace it. It's like fast-fashion. I want to make sure people buy the right plant and help them look after it properly.

"I don't like pointless things. What's the point in having a plant and not knowing how to look after it? You get so much more joy out of something you know about. Plants are incredibly good for your physical and mental health

"The shop, which is run solely by myself, will also have zero plant waste. Anything which cannot be saved will be composted and reused. I also propagate the rare plants myself to save on importing them in."

Tony, originally from Newcastle, moved from the Cotswolds to Northamptonshire in search of his ideal home. He believes Northampton has "so much potential".

He said: "15 years ago Newcastle was a different place to what it is now, it was a lot more rundown, with a huge amount of homelessness. Whereas now, it's had a phenomenal change and I can see Northampton town centre is going in the same direction.

"Northampton has so much potential and a really thriving independent community of shops, I want to be part of that and to bring something different to the area.

"I found the ideal house in Northamptonshire. I've never been here before but when I came and I fell in love with the countryside. I think it's absolutely spectacular. I love it, I really do."

Tony added: "Last year I sold plants for charity, raising almost £30,000. This is something which will be part of the store. There will be particular plants offered which goes directly to charity."