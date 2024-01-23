Owner of ‘magical’ tea room says it is ‘amazing’ to celebrate seven years open in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a “magical” tea room says it is “amazing” to celebrate seven years open in Northampton.

Number 50 Tea Room, in Main Road, Duston, first opened in 2017 and celebrated the seven-year milestone at the start of the month.

When the tea room went up for sale all those years ago, Jodie Roberts, from Wootton, saw it as the perfect opportunity to try something new and has not looked back since.

The Number 50 Tea Room team.

Jodie’s daughter was around the age of three at the time, and she found joy in going for coffee and cake on her maternity leave as a new mother.

Having previously worked in a letting agents, Jodie decided to go for it and “step into the world of cake and coffee” – despite not knowing anything about it.

Taking to social media to mark the anniversary, Jodie said: “What a wonderful seven years it’s been. We’ve seen lots of changes in these seven years and lost some of our wonderful customers, but their memories live on with us here.

“Thank you to all our customers who support us and choose us, you have all helped in making the tearoom what it is today.

“Huge thanks to my wonderful staff who keep the tearoom running everyday, they have all worked so hard. Seven years ago when I opened the door with just me, not sure if I’d made a huge mistake but I took a chance and I’d do it all over again.

“So thank you all for making my dream into a reality and supporting us each and every day.”

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Jodie says it feels “amazing” to celebrate another year open in the town.

When asked what she believes customers like most about the tea room, the business owner said: “The community feel. We’re very small and our wonderful staff make the customers feel like friends.

“We have a lot of elderly customers, who may have lost a partner or are lonely. Everyone becomes friends and we’ve become a big part of the community. It’s nice that everyone speaks to each other by name.”

Three customers have sadly passed away in recent years, which Jodie says is “really sad” as the staff and customers “feel like a family”.

Regulars have their own mugs at Number 50 and those that belonged to the customers who have passed away still sit in the tea room.

Jodie’s proudest achievement of the past seven years is being featured in local press coverage, among the top 10 destinations for breakfast and afternoon teas.

As she began not knowing a great deal and hoping the menu would be a success, the business owner is pleased to have given those with more experience a run for their money over the years.

Having been described as “the extended living room of the community”, Jodie says this is often something she takes for granted when getting lost in the day-to-day busyness of running a business.

At Christmas time, they gathered 20 customers and their staff team for a meal out – and Jodie says it was heartwarming to look round, remembering none of them knew each other before.

“It’s incredible,” she said. “It’s magical. To think that just by serving tea, coffee and cake, these people have become friends.”

Despite the stress that has come with increases to food costs over the years, Jodie says the majority of changes have been for the better – as they have reached out to more customers particularly through word of mouth.

“It’s swings and roundabouts,” she added.

Two-and-a-half years ago Jodie set up a new venue in Wootton, called Number 50 Coffee Lounge.

The business owner says that despite it having a completely different feel from the Duston tea room, they have established regular customers over there too – who they appreciate for simply choosing them, stopping by and having a coffee.