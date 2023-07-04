The owner of an independent Northampton business, which offers a “beautiful oasis of calm”, is proud to expand and begin offering something new.

The Breathe In Space, located in Welford Road, Kingsthorpe, is a studio providing yoga classes and a holistic centre for all kinds of wellness treatments.

From the varying yoga practices and reflexology, to meditation circles, sound baths and classes for older individuals to keep them strong and balanced, business owner Johannah Moore found her calling with The Breathe In Space.

In the holistic part of the building – where Johannah has welcomed in other independent businesses to treat their clients – crystal therapy, massages, occupational therapy, counselling and life coaching is on offer.

There has been an exciting development for the business, as a 200 hours yoga teacher training course will soon become available.

This will be added to the other training courses that Johannah already has on offer, including chair yoga, kids yoga and mental health first aid.

From September 30, the first 200-hour-long course of this kind will be available at The Breathe In Space.

Johannah Moore, who started as a yoga teacher almost a decade ago and founded The Breathe In Space in 2020.

Though this is not the first time Johannah has taught or trained others, following a 15-year stint as a primary school teacher, she looks forward to this new venture.

She said: “This is a really big deal as after teaching for almost 10 years from the mat, I’ll be coming out of that to train the yoga teachers of the future. I’m proud to be at this stage in my career.”

To become a trainer, you have to have taught more than 4,000 hours of yoga to gain your accreditation.

With her decade anniversary of teaching next April, Johannah had no problem hitting the target needed.

She plans to keep the courses small as she knows from her experience as a trainee that having the attention of the tutor is important.

With half of the available 10 spots already filled for the September course, Johannah is pleased to have such a variety of individuals on board.

Some attend her yoga classes and want to take their passion to the next step, some have been recommended by other teachers and studios, and others work in holistic therapy and want to enter this industry.

When asked how much of a difference this expansion will make to The Breathe In Space, Johannah said: “It’ll make a huge difference. It means I can come out of my classes a little more and open up the arena of the studios to other teachers.

“The problem for freelance yoga teachers is permanence. They may cover classes and have to travel far to different locations.

“The timetable will be filled with what I’ve been doing myself by others, to give them the opportunity.

“I’ll be helping out those who are already trained, as well as training the next generation of yoga teachers.”

An open day is being held at The Breathe In Space on July 22, which presents a good opportunity to drop in and have a chat about the available courses.

As Johannah knows not everyone has the money to immediately invest in a training course, there will also be the chance to talk about payment plans and spreading out the cost.