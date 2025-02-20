Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The long-standing owner of a family-run corner shop in the heart of Northampton town centre say that it is with a “heavy heart” they are selling up.

Market Square News, located in Mercers Row and on the corner of the Market Square, has been put up for sale after being run by the Cruden family for more than 25 years.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, owner Andrew Cruden said: “It’s with a heavy heart we’ve decided to sell. We’ll be there for at least another six months – that’s how long it takes to sell a business. It’ll definitely be taken over and kept as a shop; I won't sell it if that’s not the case.

"It’s nothing to do with the town centre. It’s personal reasons. I’m really excited for the town centre, all the developments are fantastic. I think in the next few years the town is going to be really good.”

Andrew Cruden, owner of Market Square News, says it is with a 'heavy heart' that he is selling the family-run shop after 27 years in business. Credit: Christie & Co, Retail.

Asked how he’s feeling, the 56-year-old said: “I’m upset, disappointed, and I shall miss all the customers. When I’m there, I still enjoy it. We’ve been there for 27 and a half years, and some of the customers have become friends.

“I want to thank them for their support over the years and helping us keep going at times, especially through the recession and Covid — two very difficult times.”

Looking back over the years, Andrew said: “Me and my dad took it on in August 1997, then when my dad passed away, I took it on, then my son took it on five years ago.

“When we first got there, there was Spoils there, a kitchen shop next to us, where Paddy Power is now. Footfall was quite a bit higher. Over the last 25 years, the town’s started to die but over the last two years, it’s started to come back up again.”

Asked what he’d say to the new owners, Andrew said: “It's a fantastic business, and it’s with a heavy heart that I'm having to sell.”

The shop is currently for sale on Rightmove through Christie & Co Retail estate agents, priced at £275,000.

The sales advert reads: “Market Square Newsagents offers an excellent opportunity for either a first-time retailer to purchase an ideal first-time business or for an experienced operator looking to add to their existing portfolio.”

According to estate agents, the store has a turnover of £1,056,900, a gross profit of £74,900, a net profit of £73,100, and an adjusted net profit of £100,100.

The business is located in a prime spot, with the Market Square recently refurbished by West Northamptonshire Council for £12.5 million. The advert suggests that, along with other businesses in the area, this could bring a “great deal of trade” to the store.

The estate agents said: “A retailer couldn’t really ask to be positioned in a more prominent spot as far as footfall is concerned. This really is a convenience store – it lends itself well to consumers who are on the go.”

The business is available on leasehold, with an annual rent of £30,000. According to the sales advert, the store believes it could make more profit by extending trading hours.