Owner of Bangladeshi restaurant, pub and cocktail bar ‘overwhelmed’ by response to first year in Northants
Mooche Wala, located in Main Street, Denton, is a Bangladeshi and Indian grill – while also welcoming visitors to treat it like a pub and cocktail bar and pop in for a drink.
Customers can choose whether to utilise the dining area or takeaway from the menu, which includes a selection of small tapas plates too.
This is the venture of brothers and business partners Bilal and Muhammad Hussain, who worked on the refurbishment from November 2023 before opening to the public in February last year.
The brothers grew up in the restaurant trade, with their father having been a chef since 1985. Bilal used to run a business in Birmingham city centre before deciding to start something closer to home in the right location.
“There have been ups and downs but the reception from customers has been brilliant,” Bilal told the Chronicle & Echo. “Denton village members have been very supportive.
“Travelling back and forth everyday operating a business in Birmingham made me want to come back to Northampton. Serving your own community puts a smile on your face, it’s your home.”
When asked what he believes keeps customers coming back for more, Bilal spoke of their quality service and ingredients – as well as the fact they accommodate all customers’ needs.
An event was hosted to celebrate the first year of business, and the venue was “absolutely jam packed” and some customers had to be turned away as it was fully booked.
“It was overwhelming and went very well,” said Bilal. “We couldn’t have done this without repeat business. We try to keep our costs down as much as possible. Come and see us, and see how we’re different.”
The team hopes to continue building on their current offering and reputation as an important part of the Denton community.
As well as charity evenings, including supporting British farmers which Bilal is particularly passionate about, the hope is to offer a variety of themed nights and events throughout 2025 and beyond.
