Owner of 39 years to bid farewell to Northampton business after growing it to £2.5 million turnover

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An owner is preparing to bid farewell to his Northampton business after 39 years, after successfully growing it to a turnover of £2.5 million.

Ian Gosling bought the Northampton franchise of Autosmart in November 1986, with a wide range of vehicle, janitorial and workshop cleaning products available at the showroom in St James’ Mill Road.

Being made redundant forced his hand at trying something new and with a love for cars in particular, he decided to make a go of this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business has been “received brilliantly” over the past four decades and Ian, from Leicester, is proud to have grown the franchise from nothing to a £2.5 million turnover with nine employees.

Ian Gosling bought the Northampton franchise of Autosmart back in November 1986. Photo: Neil Sumner Photography.Ian Gosling bought the Northampton franchise of Autosmart back in November 1986. Photo: Neil Sumner Photography.
Ian Gosling bought the Northampton franchise of Autosmart back in November 1986. Photo: Neil Sumner Photography.

Many of Ian’s employees are long-standing members of staff, some with more than two decades of experience, who have stuck by the business through the turbulent times over the years.

Ian believes now is the ideal time to take a step back from the business, which is being sold to his sales director Phil Abraham. Ian and his wife look forward to making the most of life together, which will begin with a trip to visit their daughter in Australia and enjoying their cottage in Devon.

Phil’s first ever job was working for Ian and he has remained there ever since. Ian said: “When I was ill, Phil stepped into my role at a moment's notice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I didn’t go in for 18 months during treatment and the business went from strength to strength. Phil is a born and bred Northampton lad, who is loyal and honest. He is the man for the job.”

The business offers a wide range of vehicle, janitorial and workshop cleaning products at the showroom in St James’ Mill Road. Photo: Neil Sumner Photography.The business offers a wide range of vehicle, janitorial and workshop cleaning products at the showroom in St James’ Mill Road. Photo: Neil Sumner Photography.
The business offers a wide range of vehicle, janitorial and workshop cleaning products at the showroom in St James’ Mill Road. Photo: Neil Sumner Photography.

Looking back at how the business has grown and evolved over the decades, Ian said: “It’s been brilliant and I’ve absolutely loved the business, customers and suppliers. Seeing them do well for themselves, that’s what I get a kick from.”

For more information on the Northampton franchise of Autosmart, visit the business’ website here.

Related topics:NorthamptonLeicesterAustraliaDevon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice