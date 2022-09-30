Owner 'excited' as busy supermarket set to become Northampton's first Morrisons Daily franchise

The owner of a busy supermarket in Northampton has revealed that his shop is set to convert into a Morrisons Daily franchise.

Nisa Local Whitehills Supermarket, just of the A508 in Kingsthorpe, is set to become a Morrisons Daily franchise at the end of next month (October), according to its owner Alex.

In a statement on the Nisa Local Whitehills Facebook page, Alex said: “We are proud to be an independent local store serving and supporting our community since we bought the store in 2018.

"The last four years have seen some very challenging times and things are about to get tougher for everyone. We have decided that the best way to serve you is to make some big changes.

“We have chosen to switch from our current wholesaler Nisa to become a Morrisons Daily franchise. It will still be an independently owned local store with the same team running it, but with the benefit of Morrisons products and prices.

“You will see great quality produce and Morrisons own label products and all at far more competitive prices than we have been able to offer previously. We will also be hugely expanding our fresh bakery section.”

The shop will still have Costa Express, Vapestore, TooGoodToGo, PerfectDraft beer kegs and all the other things that give it the ‘extra edge’. It will also be adding a Tango Ice Blast, F’real Milkshakes, Costa Ice Coffee machines and much more.

Alex added: “Just to be clear this is not a corporate takeover of your local shop, we will still be an independent business run by the same people but now we are able to bring you Morrisons products.

“We will be changing in four weeks’ time and will continue to trade as normal until then. We close for three days between October 24 and 26 and reopen on Thursday, October 27 as a Morrisons Daily store.

“We hope you are excited as us about the change.”