Owner describes restaurant as ‘successful and surviving’ as it approaches three years open in Northampton

This business owner has described his restaurant as “successful and surviving” as he recalls the ups and downs of the almost three years since opening at the heart of Northampton.

Oblique Kitchen & Bar first launched among the hustle and bustle of Wellingborough Road in June 2022.

Owners Marcel and Loredana Tut had been planning to open a hospitality venue for some time, before the pandemic and challenging economic times delayed putting their plan into action.

At the end of 2021 as restrictions began to ease, the pair started their search for venues and opened half a year later.

When asked how business has been for Oblique since opening almost three years ago, Marcel told the Chronicle & Echo: “There have been ups and downs, but we are successful and surviving now. Some businesses are in survival mode.

“Numbers have slowed down in the last 12 months and people go out less. They are more focused on Saturdays. Breakfast has picked up much more as it is a cheaper meal than going out in the evening.”

The Oblique team pride themselves on offering traditional English dishes with a European fusion, with a wide variety on their menu to satisfy all customers.

Marcel believes their visitors appreciate the quality of the food and service they provide, and are often so impressed that they return as regulars.

The atmosphere is described as “cosy and relaxed” and the quality and variety of drinks, particularly cocktails, is also a major draw for customers.

“I don’t think there’s other restaurants that offer something similar,” said Marcel, who would love to welcome more families to the restaurant.

Their biggest achievement of the past two-and-a-half years is to have remained in business during “challenging times”, and Marcel expressed his gratitude to customers for their continued support.

The owners faced a challenge in replacing their kitchen staff shortly after opening, but have now secured a team who have taken the kitchen “to the next level”.

Oblique looked into securing larger premises but saw it as too big of a risk in the current economic climate, so they look forward to maintaining the quality of their Wellingborough Road establishment throughout 2025.

For more information on Oblique Kitchen & Bar, visit the venue’s website here.