‘Overwhelming’ response to opening of pub specialising in craft beer on Northants high street

There has been an “overwhelming” response to a pub specialising in craft beer after it opened on a Northamptonshire high street two months ago.

The Goat launched in High Street, Long Buckby at the start of March and is the venture of husband and wife Richard and Laura Mitchell.

Richard has been working on the project alongside Three Hills Brewery for a couple of years and believed March was the right time to open the off-site taproom.

The quirky building has been empty for around two years since the closure of the former micro pub The Badger’s Arms, and Richard knew it was the ideal place for his craft beer establishment.

The aim for the venue was to become a key part of the community and give residents a “welcoming, quirky and fun” offering that they have not had before.

Food is not available at The Goat and Richard looked forward to giving other businesses the chance to visit the venue to sell their goods.

Having described the craft brewing industry as collaborative, Richard was also interested in introducing ‘keg clubs’ to The Goat – in which members of the community are invited to try beers for free, to see the difference between what micro and macro breweries offer.

“It’s going well,” Richard told the Chronicle & Echo. “The first day we opened, we were overwhelmed by the support from the village. People were queueing around the block to visit us and everyone has been incredibly supportive. Trade has been steady since then.”

When asked what customers like most about the experience at The Goat, Richard spoke of the range of beers available, the ambience of the cosy space, and the fact there is nothing else like it in the area.

“It’s very fulfilling,” said Richard. “We already feel like part of the community and that’s what we wanted to achieve. Women see this as a safe space and that’s something we really wanted too.”

The founder has also been taken aback by the support received from nearby venue The Pigeon. Richard says the team has “bent over backwards” to welcome them to Long Buckby and have praised The Goat as complementary to what they do.

Not only has the venue immersed itself in the Long Buckby community, but it has already attracted visitors from other villages – particularly as it is on Untappd, a popular app for beer enthusiasts to discover, share and track venues.

The Goat’s regular quizzes are already very popular and with local musicians booked twice a month, the team hopes to continue growing its early success moving forward.

For more information on The Goat in Long Buckby, visit the business’ Instagram page here.