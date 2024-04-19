Overcoming trauma and tragedy to make her mark on the business world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nina Attfield was selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, following an independent judging day and ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony, both in Warwickshire.

Nina, 39, is one of six finalists in the Business Woman of the Year category. It acknowledges the success she is enjoying with her business Lustrelash, despite overcoming a series of traumas in her life, including depression, mental illness and PTSD, all as a result of witnessing a violent attack on her mother when she was a child and losing her fiancé in a fatal car accident when she was 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A career in nails progressed into many aspects of beauty from being mobile, working in salons, opening her own salon and training academy and, now, owning a brand.

Nina Attfield

She said: “From feeling extreme sadness, I felt so much happiness in doing something for others,

that I joined the beauty industry early in my life to be able to make women feel more confident.

“With each career move and step towards becoming more professional, my drive has always been to learn to give something back to an industry that gave me the drive to want to overcome my own personal issues through offering services to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lustrelash was founded be use of my wanting to help 2 of my clients with cancer. They wanted to find a lash line that was really comfortable and realistic looking as they were looking at lashes in the shops and didn’t feel confident with them.”

The Ladies First Awards judges

She added: “Seeing someone happy because you really have given them confidence, seeing them cry because you have been able to make them feel good is infectious. Having felt deep pain and sadness, having the ability to change someone’s world for a moment in time, makes it all worthwhile!

“Winning this award, this would show the importance to others by giving back, no matter how large, or small you do. It’s recognition to others that there is value in kindness, support and compassion.”

New categories are also among those being contested this year, including Sustainable Business Leader, Trailblazer of the Year and Inclusivity Leadership with a special Inspirational Women Award going to The England Women’s football team, The Lionesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Awards were unveiled at The House of Commons in January and are headed up by Ladies First directors Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common and Karen Massey from Leamington Spa.

The Lionesses have been awarded a special Inspirational Women Award

Tracey said: “With over 300 nominations entering this year, each and every finalist should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.

“We strive to make every finalist feel special and like a winner, with goodie bags, certificates and professional head shots on interview day. A huge thank you to Mallory Court, the Awards Team, all of our judges and sponsors Edwards Wealth Management Ltd, Alsters Kelley Solicitors and Pertemps for a fabulous day!

“We are beyond excited to announce that we are presenting our 2024 Inspirational Woman Award to the England Football Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Award is in recognition of their outstanding leadership which embodies true spirit, determination, unity and excellence. Also, for their profound impact on the world stage, inspiring and capturing young hearts around the globe!”

Also vying for to top Business Woman of the Year award are: Elinor Perry - Pentlands Accountants and Advisors, in Leamington; Jackie Allan – Revolve, in Leamington; Jaide Ellery-Martin – Jaide’s Stage Studios Limited, in Rugby; Louise Adkins – Share Haulage, in Rugby and Marie Quarterman – The Education Network, in Birmingham.

For the full list of finalists visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/

This year’s awards, on June 13th, are also supporting The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund, established in 2015 by former England cricketer Ashley Giles MBE and his wife Stine, who was diagnosed with three brain tumours over 12 years. The charity raises funds for research, pioneering equipment and support for patients.