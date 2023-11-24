'Outstanding' office furniture and interior specialist clinches prestigious national award

A Northamptonshire business which has been breathing new life into workplaces across the UK for nearly two decades has won a top national award.

Verve Workspace has taken the title of Best Business Furniture and Interiors Specialists at this year’s British Made Awards run by SME News.

The awards shine a spotlight on trailblazing UK businesses which are making the most of advancements taking place in their sectors and utilising emerging technologies to stay ahead of their competition.

Verve Workspace managing director Steve Allan said: “For nearly two decades we’ve been designing and creating exciting, bespoke workplaces for organisations ranging from small businesses up to large corporates and government departments.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to know that after all these years we are still being recognised as being at the cutting edge of our industry.

“We are passionate about designing innovative offices that make our clients proud and help to boost their teams’ wellbeing and enable them to be productive.

“Winning this award is a reflection of our team’s use of emerging technologies and our dedication to keeping abreast of all the latest trends in workspace design.”

Since launching in 2004, Verve Workspace has provided more than 1 million furniture components to clients and designed over 10,000 floor plans.

Verve Workspace does not charge for its design services and prides itself on providing a great service and quality products at affordable prices.