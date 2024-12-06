Outstanding local businesses honoured at Wellingborough and East Northants Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2024

The vibrant business community of Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire gathered to celebrate excellence at the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Held during a breakfast ceremony at Harrowden Hall, home of Wellingborough Golf Club, on Friday, 6 December, the annual awards event, which shines a spotlight on innovation, success, and community contributions, welcomed businesses of all sizes.

Attendees were treated to a keynote address by Simon Cox, a prominent business leader and entrepreneur, who shared insights into leadership and resilience in his inspiring talk.

Five sought-after awards were presented this year, recognising achievements across various sectors:

(Left to right) Karen Williams, Abbie Todd, Cristina Paunoiu, Cllr Helen Howell, Pritesh Ganatra, David McClatchey and Peter Robinson

Business of the Year

This award went to Sugary Swirls, a Wollaston-based sweet shop known for its tantalising sweet treats.

Founder Abbie Todd said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to accept this award! It’s a testament to the passion and dedication my family, friends and I put into crafting every sweet treat. We’re incredibly grateful to the local community for their support and can’t wait to keep spreading joy, one treat at a time.”

Entrepreneur of the Year

This award was presented to Abbie Todd, founder of Sugary Swirls.

On receiving the Entrepreneur of the Year award, Abbie said: “Being recognised as Entrepreneur of the Year means so much, not just for me, but for everyone who has been part of Sugary Swirls’ journey. Innovation and creativity have always been at the heart of what we do, and this award is a reminder that hard work and passion can truly make dreams a reality. I’m beyond grateful for the support of our community and can’t wait to see what sweet adventures lie ahead.”

Small Business of the Year Award

This award went to Wine Chateau, a Wellingborough-based family run specialised importer and supplier of Moldovan wines, known for its impeccable service and unrivalled reliability.

Co-Owner, Cristina Paunoiu said: “This recognition truly reflects the dedication and passion our team puts into bringing the rich heritage of Moldovan wines to the UK.

“At Wine Chateau, our mission has always been to deliver quality and authenticity, and it is an honour to have our efforts celebrated by the Wellingborough and East Northants Chamber of Commerce. We are grateful for the support from our customers and community.”

Community Impact Award

The Community Impact Award was presented to Accommodation Concern, one of Northamptonshire’s leading housing, debt, and benefits advice service.

Communications Designer, David McClatchey commented: “This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team and volunteers who work tirelessly to support vulnerable individuals in our community.

“At Accommodation Concern, we believe everyone deserves a safe place to call home and access to vital resources. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue providing essential resources and hope to those who need it most. We are truly humbled and grateful for this recognition.”

Innovation in Business Award

The Innovation in Business Award went to Discover Northamptonshire, a sustainable and engaging culture, tourism and heritage organisation whose goal it is to shine a light on the outstanding assets we have within Northamptonshire, whilst protecting and preserving the county’s heritage and culture for future generations.

Cllr Helen Howell, Deputy Leader and Executive for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism at North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are honoured to receive the Innovation in Business Award, which reflects our commitment to showcasing Northamptonshire as a destination for all in fresh, sustainable ways.

“At Discover Northamptonshire, innovation means finding new approaches to promoting tourism, growing the visitor economy and celebrating and preserving the county’s unique assets for future generations, while fostering pride and engagement in our community. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and creating meaningful experiences. Thanks to the Crown Estate at Rushden Lakes for supporting the DN Hub.”

Donna French, Chamber President and Centre Manager at Rushden Lakes, commented: “These awards are a celebration of the incredible talent, resilience and innovation that define our local business community.

“Each winner has demonstrated outstanding dedication, creativity, and impact, from fostering economic growth to supporting those in need. It’s inspiring to see such passion and commitment driving success in Wellingborough and East Northants.”

The Chamber extends its gratitude to the sponsors Gen Kitchen MP for Wellingborough and Rushden and NNBN, a membership organisation providing business support and mentoring, including advertising and promotion, networking and making connections, benefits and perks, workshops and the NNBN Awards for businesses, charities and organisations based in Northamptonshire.