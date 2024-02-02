Orbit Homes continues drive to provide more affordable homes in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new phase will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, including a limited number of bungalows, available via Shared Ownership and a choice of four and five bedroom homes available via market sale.

The new homes at Micklewell Park will include Orbit Homes’ high specification as standard, meaning all purchasers can benefit from:

· Carpet and Amtico flooring throughout

· USB and data points in all homes

· Fitted wardrobes in the main bedroom

· Induction hobs to reduce the risk of burns

· Lockable cabinets in the bathroom to improve safety

· Recycling bins fitted as standard

· Electric vehicle charging points infrastructure where possible

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orbit Homes set to deliver 60 more affordable homes at Micklewell Park in Daventry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will also feature Orbit Homes’ brand new sector-leading house designs, which have been matched against the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident’s (RoSPA) Safer by Design framework and British Standard 5395-1 stairs to reduce the risk of falls.

Works have already begun, with the first homes available to purchase early February and set to be ready March 2024.

Colin Dean, Sales and Marketing Director at Orbit Homes, said: “Micklewell Park has proved incredibly popular thanks to its range of quality, affordable and energy efficient homes and picturesque location, so we are delighted to be able to expand the availability further for people living in and around Daventry.

“Our collection of Shared Ownership homes are ideal for local first-time buyers, young couples, growing families and downsizers alike, whilst our market sale homes are perfect for local families. Our tenure-blind approach means all of our homes feature our all-inclusive specification, which offers customers so many essential finishes included as standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the popularity of new community at Micklewell Park, we anticipate high levels of interest in our new phase, so we encourage anyone who is interested in securing a new home via market sale or Shared Ownership to register their interest now.”