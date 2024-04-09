Opticians sets their sight on foodbank support
and live on Freeview channel 276
Specsavers on Watling Street has collected eggs from the local community which will be included within the Towcester Foodbank’s emergency parcels.
‘We’re always keen to support local initiatives wherever we can,’ Stefano De Leo, store director at Specsavers Towcester, comments. ‘We’re really grateful for all the donations we’ve received and it’s brilliant to have support from the local community.
‘As a team, we’ve also donated some eggs to add to the tally of treats and help the foodbank continue the amazing work they do.’
The Towcester Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. For more details, visit https://towcester.foodbank.org.uk/.
For additional information, or to drop off a donation, call 01327 358299 or visit the team in-store at 110 Watling Street, Towcester, NN12 6BT.