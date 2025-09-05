Opticians sets its sights on a successful future after celebrations

Buckingham Specsavers team at their 3rd anniversary party

A fun-filled day of celebrations marked two anniversaries at a Buckingham opticians.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Buckingham hosted a party on Saturday 30th August to celebrate three years in business. The store was decorated with balloons, a cake was shared, and customers received goodie bags to mark the occasion.

Since opening in September 2022, the store has carried out more than 100 eye tests each week, totalling around 15,000. Several of these have led to life-saving treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year also marks a personal milestone for store director Becky Wright, who is celebrating 25 years with Specsavers.

Becky from Buckingham Specsavers

Becky began her career at Specsavers Northampton in 2000 as an Optical Assistant. Over the years she has held a range of roles, including Lab Technician, shop floor support, in-store trainer, assistant manager and store manager for more than a decade, before becoming director of Specsavers Buckingham.

She says: ‘I have made friends for life over the years and had incredible support from my previous directors. That has inspired me to now support my own team.

‘It is so rewarding to see this store bustling with members of the community who have come to know us, and to help save lives.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Buckingham store unaccompanied due to disability or illness can receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK.

For further information, call the store on 01280 733081