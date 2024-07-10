Opticians puts children’s safety in frame

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An opticians in Towcester is helping to ensure youngsters in the local community can be seen clearly by donating one hundred high visibility vests to the Girlguiding Brackley District group.

Specsavers at 110 Watling Street, Towcester, has donated vests to the Rainbows and Brownies of the group to ensure the children stay safe when out and about in the area and earning their badges.

‘It’s really important to us that we support the local community,’ Stefano De Leo, store director at Specsavers Towcester, says. ‘We hope the vests will provide some peace of mind for parents and for the volunteers who look after the children when they are taking part in outdoor activities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of youngsters will now be able to wear their jackets with pride when completing activities throughout the year.

Daljit Singh Purewal, and Stefano De Leo, store directors at Specsavers Towcester