Opticians puts children’s safety in frame
Specsavers at 110 Watling Street, Towcester, has donated vests to the Rainbows and Brownies of the group to ensure the children stay safe when out and about in the area and earning their badges.
‘It’s really important to us that we support the local community,’ Stefano De Leo, store director at Specsavers Towcester, says. ‘We hope the vests will provide some peace of mind for parents and for the volunteers who look after the children when they are taking part in outdoor activities.’
The group of youngsters will now be able to wear their jackets with pride when completing activities throughout the year.
‘It’s great that we’ve been able to support the Girlguiding Brackley District group. We’re sure they’ll put the vests to good use and we’re looking forward to seeing what they get up to during the summer months,’ concludes Stefano.
