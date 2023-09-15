News you can trust since 1931
Opticians focused on fundraising

Colleagues from a Towcester opticians are focusing their fundraising efforts on local charity Renew169 The Wellbeing Café.
By Abbie WoodContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
To mark National Eye Health Week this month (18-24 September), Specsavers on Watling Street have created a bespoke eye health hamper filled with goodies including a special golden ticket for 50% off a pair of glasses purchased in-store.

It’s the second hamper to be raffled off by the store as part of their ongoing support of the Towcester-based charity. The organisation offers a safe space where people experiencing poor mental or emotional health such as anxiety, depression, grief or isolation are welcomed. The team also donated the first prize for the charity’s recent Summer Fun Day raffle earlier this month. The lucky winner received a Specsavers voucher worth £164.

‘The whole team is passionate about fundraising, supporting local charities and teaming up with local businesses in our community,’ says Stefano De Leo, store director at Specsavers Towcester. ‘We are delighted to be raising funds for such an important hub in our town. The dedicated team of volunteers not only offer an invaluable drop-in service but a quiet place in the heart of the town to share a cuppa, where it’s okay to not be okay.

Specsavers Towcester colleagues meet with the cafe managerSpecsavers Towcester colleagues meet with the cafe manager
‘We’re always bowled over by the support we get from our customers and the wider community. Raffle tickets are currently available to buy in store for a suggested donation of £1 per ticket so please do pop in and contribute to this worthy cause if you can,’ concludes Stefano.

