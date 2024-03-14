Opticians donates Easter eggs to community foodbank
and live on Freeview channel 276
Specsavers on Watling Street is acting as a collection point for Easter egg donations until Tuesday 19 March after which they will be included within the charity’s emergency parcels ahead of the Easter weekend.
‘We’re always keen to support the local community wherever we can,’ Stefano De Leo, store director at Specsavers Towcester, comments. ‘We know times are tough but if anyone can spare just one donation and help us support this worthy cause we’d be really grateful.
‘As a team, we’ll also be donating some eggs to add to the tally of treats and help the foodbank continue the amazing work they do.’
The Towcester Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. For more details, visit https://towcester.foodbank.org.uk/.
For additional information, or to drop off a donation, call 01327 358299 or visit the team in-store at 110 Watling Street, Towcester, NN12 6BT.