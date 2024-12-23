Optical team brings some cheer to those alone this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local Specsavers Home Visits team have been bringing joy to people across the community delivering festive hampers to customers who will be spending Christmas on their own.

‘It’s the season of goodwill, but also a particularly tough time for many. So, as a team, we were keen to give back to our customers this Christmas,’ says Rizwan Desai, ophthalmic partner at Specsavers Home Visits in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, which provides a range of eye and ear care services for customers who are unable to travel for their appointments.

‘In the true spirit of Christmas, we wanted to spread some festive cheer. It’s been lovely to be able to hand deliver the hampers and see the smile it brings to people’s faces. One of our customers, Bernadette Casson, will potentially be spending Christmas by herself as her family don’t live nearby so it was great to treat her and let her know we’re thinking of her.’

Specsavers’ home sight tests are available to people who are unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness, or disability. Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians can provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home.

The team gifted the hamper to Bernadette Casson

The Specsavers Home Visits team are now on hand to offer hearing checks, advice on NHS and private hearing aid options as well as ear wax removal, for those who can’t get to a store on their own due to a physical or mental illness or disability.

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit patients in care homes and sheltered housing.