Optical team brings some cheer to those alone this Christmas

A home visiting opticians service has been providing food hampers to local people, many of whom will be spending Christmas on their own.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specsavers Home Visits in Northampton delivered six hampers across the region to its customers, with most of those not having company during the festive break.

‘It’s the season of goodwill, and a particularly tough time for many. So, as a team, we were keen to give back to our customers this Christmas,’ says Umesh Jungi, Specsavers Home Visits director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The hampers have certainly brought a smile to those we’ve given them to – and that in itself is such a gift.’

Cynthia Barcock

Specsavers’ home sight tests are available to people who are unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness, or disability. Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians can provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home.