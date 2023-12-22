Optical team brings some cheer to those alone this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Specsavers Home Visits in Northampton delivered six hampers across the region to its customers, with most of those not having company during the festive break.
‘It’s the season of goodwill, and a particularly tough time for many. So, as a team, we were keen to give back to our customers this Christmas,’ says Umesh Jungi, Specsavers Home Visits director.
‘The hampers have certainly brought a smile to those we’ve given them to – and that in itself is such a gift.’
Specsavers’ home sight tests are available to people who are unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness, or disability. Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians can provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home.
The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit patients in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.