Opening of Lounge bar in former HSBC building in Daventry town centre takes another step forward

There is just over two weeks to go until an exciting new Lounge bar opens its doors in Daventry.

Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, is set to open in Bowen Square on May 9.

The restaurant and bar will open the venue at the former HSBC building, which closed its doors in September 2022.

The Viento Lounge team pictured.

The team behind the new venture has this week begun training and met colleagues at its sister site – Zapato – in Northampton.

Gemma Irwin, the Loungers’ community manager, said: “Our Lounges strive to put the community at the heart of hospitality, and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”

Loungers, founded in 2002, has 205 sites across the country in the form of ‘The Lounges’ and Cosy Club venues.

Alturo Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, pictured in Malvern.

Tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature next to oversized vintage sofas, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

Gemma said: “We are delighted to be opening Viento Lounge in Daventry.”

Viento Lounge welcomes residents to the venue for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week.

The team behind the new Lounge bar in Daventry town centre is prepared for their training.

The restaurant and bar promises to offer a "relaxed" and "welcoming space," catering to everyone with gluten-free, vegan, and children's menus included.

Families are going to receive particular consideration, with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer, according to the Loungers team. A full menu, high chairs, and baby-changing facilities are also available for ‘Little Loungers’.

The restaurant and bar at unit 29 on the corner of Bowen Square and Foundry Place will generate around 30 jobs.

Gemma said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming residents to Viento Lounge.”