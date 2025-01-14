Opening date revealed for huge new supermarket along busy road in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opening date for a brand new supermarket along a busy road in Northampton has been revealed.

Lidl is set to open a new store on Kettering Road North, near the Lumbertubs pub next week.

Construction work has been ongoing since the demolition of the former office block, Mayleigh House, began in February 2023, with the work now nearing completion.

Lidl has announced today (Tuesday) that the store will open on Thursday, January 23.

The new Lidl supermarket being built in Kettering Road North is set to open next Thursday, January 23. Credit: Richard Durham.

The plans for the new store were approved in September 2022, despite 195 objections from residents, mainly concerned about increased traffic.

Joe Caunt, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be opening our sixth store here in Northampton, an area we’ve served for over two decades. Our teams are constantly scouring the country for new sites, identifying opportunities not just in towns where we don’t currently have stores, but also in areas where existing stores are experiencing increasing demand. That’s why it’s fantastic to be expanding here, providing households in Northampton with even greater access to our high-quality, affordable products. We look forward to welcoming customers through the doors of our Kettering Road North store very soon."

A Lidl spokesman added that the multi-million-pound investment is creating around 40 new jobs.

The site features a 126-space car park. The supermarket will operate from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm on Sundays, and from 8am to 10pm on public and bank holidays.

According to the spokesman, the store will feature a bakery, the popular ‘middle aisle’, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations.

Shoppers can look forward to Lidl Plus offers and complimentary food sampling throughout the opening weekend.

This store is now the fifth Lidl in Northampton, joining existing sites in Weston Favell, Sixfields, Far Cotton, and Duston.