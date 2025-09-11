An opening date has been revealed for a huge new Go Outdoors store at a busy retail park in Northampton.

The former DW Sports unit at St James Retail Park is currently undergoing an ‘intense nine-week’ refurbishment to be converted into a new Go Outdoors store, creating up to 40 new jobs.

Plans were submitted in January 2024 and approved in November 2024 to bring the vacant store, empty for four years after DW Sports went into administration, back into use.

A Go Outdoors spokesman said: “Major construction works have been carried out, including infilling the swimming pool. The unit is now undergoing an intense nine-week shop fit programme to be ready for launch. The proposed soft opening date is planned for 14th November, to be confirmed.”

Signage has gone up advertising a huge new Go Outdoors store at St James' Retail Park.

The company previously said: “The proposed development will improve the choice for local shoppers by introducing a retailer who is not currently represented in Northampton… and demonstrate continued investor confidence in Northampton as a retail destination. The proposal will result in the re-use of existing vacant floorspace in a well-established destination and ensure its long-term occupancy. This in turn will make a positive economic contribution to the area."

There had been delays on approving the application due to the retail space expanding from 2,250 square metres to 4,100 square metres.

Explaining the expansion, a Go Outdoors spokesman said: “The GO Outdoors retail warehouse format is different from other town centre-type camping and leisure retailers, such as Millets and Mountain Warehouse, in that stores accommodate large display and demonstration areas for tents and bulky camping furniture. Bulky goods typically require a significant amount of floorspace for their storage, display and sale, as well as good vehicular access and servicing arrangements, and car parking provision in close proximity to enable products to be easily transported.”

The company said it also considered the former BHS site in Abington Street and Sainsbury’s in the Grosvenor Centre but deemed both unsuitable, mainly due to lack of car parking.

GO Outdoors offers a wide range of products including tents, tent accessories, camping equipment, caravanning equipment, bicycles, climbing equipment, and more.

The store will join a busy line-up at St James Retail Park, including The Range, DFS, McDonald’s, HomeSense, Home Bargains, Starbucks, Next Outlet, Iceland, and Bensons For Beds.