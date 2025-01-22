Opening date revealed for 'exciting' new climbing centre opening in Northampton shopping centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group, which has a base in Far Cotton, will be opening a second bouldering space in Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
Workers have been on-site for months converting the former Wilko store into the new ‘Clip and Climb’, and it has now been revealed that the site will officially open on Saturday, February 8.
The new facility features 850m² of bouldering space, a 25m-long wall, a dedicated training area, and themed kids' zones, making it ideal for climbers of all levels.
Simon Ager from Pinnacle said: “We are thrilled that after 14 years of providing amazing climbing facilities in Northampton, we can continue to grow with the sport and increase our offering of high-quality climbing facilities for the town.
"Whether you're a future GB athlete or someone looking for a fun, exhilarating, full-body workout, we're ready to help.
"Thank you for your patience as we work through the final touches on the remaining areas. We can’t wait to see you there. Let’s get climbing!”
Experienced climbers will also benefit from the vast bouldering centre, which includes a range of differently angled walls, an array of colour-coded problems, and modern climbing holds.
Simon added: “Stay tuned on our social media for updates and sneak peeks as we transform this space into a vibrant climbing scene.”
The company will take over the former Wilko unit, which has been empty since October 2023, when the national homeware brand went into administration and closed all its stores.
Kevin Legg, centre manager at the shopping centre, said: “Having The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group expand into Weston Favell Shopping Centre is exciting, not just for us but for the local community.
“This is a big change to the current mix of retailers and will bring footfall to the centre, along with a new clientele of both new and existing climbers alike.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.