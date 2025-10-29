Opening date revealed for brand new American BBQ smokehouse restaurant in Northampton

An opening date has been revealed for a brand new American BBQ smokehouse restaurant in Northampton.

Hickory’s Smokehouse, known for its Texas-style BBQ, with all meats smoked onsite, is soon set to open at the former Lakeside pub, just off the A428, Bedford Road.

Paula Brown, Community Champion at Hickory's Smokehouse Northampton, said: “We are delighted to announce that bookings for our new Northampton smokehouse are now live, so just over a week to go until we swing open the doors.

“The whole team have been out and about, meeting the local community and getting to know our neighbours and we are all very excited to welcome everyone to our new home when we open on Monday November 10.”

Paula said the the ‘star of the show’ is the restaurant’s new ‘Ole Hickory Smoker’ which arrived this week.

She said: “It's always a huge moment for us. All the way from Missouri, it has taken 12 weeks to ship by sea and it finally arrived (Via the M1). The team to go great lengths to ensure the smokers take pride of place in the kitchen, so it's always a tense moment when the crane lowers the smoker to the ground and the team manoeuvre it gently into its new home!

“The smokers sit at the very heart of the restaurant, with meats cooked low and slow for up to 16 hours, ensuring the taste of authentic Southern BBQ runs through every bite.”

The Lakeside pub closed its doors in July and Hickory’s has been transforming the venue ever since.

The makeover has followed the company’s usual style, with bold red and cream paintwork, wide porches and neat planting outside. Inside, diners can expect a rustic look with leather booths, wooden fittings and open kitchens to create a Southern barbecue feel. The venue has 69 car parking spaces. Along with their significant investment in the new restaurant, Hickory’s will also be creating 100 jobs.

Hickory’s menu includes slow-cooked meats like Texas-style brisket (£20.99), baby back ribs (half rack for £15.99, full rack for £24.99), and pulled pork. There’s also a Smokehouse Platter for two (£62) with a mix of meats and sides like fries and slaw. Burgers include the Southern Fried Chicken Burger (£14.99) and the massive Go Big or Go Home Burger (£21.50), stacked with beef, chicken, and brisket.

The venue will also feature signature cocktails and twists on classics, a range of beers and session ales – including Hickory’s Pale Ale – freshly made milkshakes, more than 25 bourbon whiskeys, homemade sodas, and live sport on big screen televisions.

In a recent Facebook post, the Northampton team confirmed children will be able to enjoy a cinema room showing classic films, a full kids’ menu, a frozen custard creation station to top their own desserts, and an outdoor play area.