Opening date revealed for ‘bigger and better’ JD Sports store in Northampton town centre

An opening date has been revealed for a ‘bigger and better’ JD Sports store in Northampton town centre.

JD Sports is set to open a larger store in Northampton’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre on Thursday (August 28), relocating from its long-standing Abington Street store after 14 years.

The move sees JD leave the town’s high street for a bigger unit inside the Grosvenor Centre, taking over the former Next unit on the ground floor, which closed in August 2024 and has been refurbished for the retailer.

JD’s Abington Street store will close in line with the new opening, and a clearance sale has been running for months.

The store is set to open this Thursday August 28.

The upsized store sees the retailer double the size of its previous outlet with more than 3,300 sq. ft of retail space and an additional 14 metres of frontage.

Shoppers can expect brands including Nike, Adidas, The North Face, New Balance, and Jordan.

JD will mark the opening weekend this Saturday (August 30) and Sunday (August 31) with live DJs and the chance to play the Drop Catch game to win JD gift cards.

James Air, JD’s director of group real estate and acquisitions, said: “We’re excited to be opening our bigger and better store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre. Northampton is an important location for us, and we can’t wait to welcome shoppers into the new space.”

Grosvenor Centre manager Jason Gregg added: “This new store further enhances the shopping experience for the people of Northampton and reflects confidence in the town centre.”

The store is open from Monday – Sat between 9am – 6pm, and Sundays 10:30am – 4:30pm.

The JD move follows other high street retailers, such as H&M, who have also relocated from Abington Street to the Grosvenor Centre, leaving empty units on the town’s recently transformed high street, which cost West Northants Council £5 million.