Open Day at Vulcan Works

By DaisieBelle Downer
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

Northampton town centre’s innovative serviced office space Vulcan Works is holding an open day for entrepreneurs next month.

The purpose-built workspace, in the heart of the Cultural Quarter, is throwing open its doors on Friday 4th April, 10am to 2pm, for visitors to pop in and experience all that the centre has to offer.

Steeped in heritage and filled with inspiration, Vulcan Works offers both private and shared workspace to local companies, as well as unrivalled onsite business support and opportunities.

With collaborative coworking space, workshop facilities, and a bustling business community, the workspace has proven to be a popular choice for creatives that are serious about innovation and growth.

Vulcan Works community and coworking spaceVulcan Works community and coworking space
During the open day there will be a chance to meet some of the Vulcan Works tenants in a special customer showcase, as well as free hot desking and networking throughout the day.

Guests can also book onto office tours and coworking opportunities.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “Whether you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, or just curious about coworking spaces, this event is for you!

“Explore our modern facilities, tour our offices and meet our vibrant community. Don't miss this chance to see firsthand what makes Vulcan Works the perfect place to work and connect.

Coworking at Vulcan WorksCoworking at Vulcan Works
“We’re not just an office space, we’re a hub of growth and innovation with the opportunity to work alongside likeminded people and benefit from invaluable business support.

“Discover what Vulcan Works can do for you. Mark your calendar and come along to our Open Day – we can't wait to show you around!”

Book onto the open day by visiting Vulcan Works Open Day Tickets, Fri 4 Apr 2025 at 10:00 | Eventbrite

To find out more about offices at Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit www.vulcanworks.co.uk.

